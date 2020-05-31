Silverthorne hosts “Safe Summer in Silverthorne” event

SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne’s First Friday event, called “Safe Summer in Silverthorne,” will feature art, bike safety and local music. The town will distribute free safety kits at the Silverthorne Pavilion as part of Cycle Silverthorne on Friday, June 5, from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, June 6, from noon to 2 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to ride their bikes to the pavilion to pick up these kits, which will include face masks, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, bike reflector stickers, Cycle Silverthorne hats for adults and coloring books for children. Participants will also be able to win prizes to local bike shops.

Safety kits will include make-your-own-pinwheel kits from The Frosted Flamingo, as well. The pinwheels are meant to act as a community art project and completed pinwheels can be returned to the bin at the front door of the Silverthorne Recreation Center by Thursday, June 11, to be displayed on the construction fencing at Fourth Street Crossing. Video-based instructions on how to put together the pinwheel can be found on The Frosted Flamingo YouTube channel.

Local bands will also be playing on the Krystal 93 radio station on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Listeners can call in to the radio station when they hear a local band for a chance to win gift cards to Silverthorne businesses.