Silverthorne named silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community by League of American Bicyclists

Silverthorne has been designated as a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.

With the recognition, Silverthorne is now one of 482 communities across the country designated as such. The distinction is pat of the league’s movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone.

Officials from the town of Silverthorne said in a press release that the award recognizes the town for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

Bill Nesper, the executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, said in the statement that the honor is the culmination of “years of work” put in by Silverthorne and its advocates for better biking.

Silverthorne and other communities applied for the league’s recognition in February, as the town is one of 38 new and renewing awardees.

Silverthorne Parks Open Space and Trails committee member Kathy Swanson singled out the town’s construction of the Blue River Trail, the annual Cycle Silverthorne events each June and the work on the Salt Lick mountain biking trails as reasons behind the honor.

More than 850 communities have applied for recognition by the Bicycle Friendly Community program. There are five levels of the award: diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category. Awarded communities must renew their status every four years to ensure that they not only maintain existing efforts, but also keep up with changing technology, national safety standards and community-driven best practices. Silverthorne was previously awarded a bronze designation in 2014.