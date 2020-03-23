Silverthorne officials warn Blue River Trail users about moose

SILVERTHORNE — While Summit County residents can — and should — get outside for fresh air while maintaining social distancing, it’s not just other people that Blue River Trail users need to be aware of. The town of Silverthorne warned users to watch out for moose. The town wrote in a tweet that moose may wander into that particular area in search of food this time of year.

If you encounter a moose, Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends keeping your distance and moving slowly away from the moose. Parks and Wildlife officials said that if a moose displays aggressive behavior or begins to charge, you should run away as fast as possible and try to put a large object, such as a tree or car, between you and the moose. Pets also should be kept away from moose.