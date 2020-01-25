Silverthorne opts out of marijuana hospitality and delivery measures
SILVERTHORNE — The Colorado State General Assembly recently passed two bills that expand the marijuana business. House Bill 19-1230 allows for marijuana to be used in certain licensed hospitality establishments.
House Bill 19-1234 allows for marijuana delivery. While Breckenridge town council decided to move forward with a limited opt-in to House Bill 19-1230, the Silverthorne Town Council has decided to opt out of both measures.
Council passed an ordinance on first reading to opt-out of the measures at the regular town council meeting on Wednesday Jan. 22.
