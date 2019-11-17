Silverthorne passes new drone ordinance on second reading

Getty Images | iStockphoto

SILVERTHORNE — At Silverthorne Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 13, council members unanimously passed on second reading an ordinance to regulate unmanned aircraft systems or drones.

The issue was brought up by Silverthorne Police Department Chief John Minor at the work session Sept. 25, when he expressed nuisance and privacy concerns.

Minor explained that while there are Federal Aviation Administration drone laws nationally, he believed it would be beneficial to have something on the town law books in order to easily regulate drones locally.

The proposed town ordinance states that the town has the authority to enforce FAA drone rules, including the following:

Must be registered if the aircraft is over 0.55 pounds

Must fly only in uncontrolled airspace

Must keep the aircraft in visual line of sight

Must fly under 400 feet

Must fly during the day

Must fly at or below 100 mph

Must yield right of way to manned aircraft

Must not fly over people

Must not operate from a moving vehicle

Council passed the ordinance unanimously. Council member Michael Spry made comments about the purpose of the ordinance, explaining that the town wants to “control the nuisance factor” of drones.