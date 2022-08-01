Silverthorne passes ordinance to outlaw leaving traditional trash cans out overnight, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released its 2021 bear report. Summit County tallied over half of all human-bear interactions in its respective region last year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Silverthorne Town Council passed a new ordinance that will define when residents can leave their trash cans out for pick-up.

Ordinance 2022-17 aims to minimize opportunities for wildlife such as bears or raccoons to access garbage in town. Most animal interference happens at night, which is why council approved the new rule.

Council members acknowledged that this would be a much more viable first step to curb wildlife encounters rather than require households to purchase animal-proof trash cans, which can cost hundreds of dollars. According to the ordinance, containers can not be on the curb between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Households that decide to keep their containers out overnight will first receive a written warning, then a $100 fine and upon the third violation, the resident is required to purchase a wildlife resistant container.

The ordinance passed its second reading 4-1. The only dissenting vote came from council member Tim Applegate, who was concerned about how the ordinance would affect residents who had to leave their homes for work before 5 a.m. Council member Kelly Baldwin was absent.