Silverthorne Performing Arts Center gets a new mural
SILVERTHORNE — The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor theater has featured a giant, colorful cow surrounded by flowers for the past two years. The mural, painted by Denver artist Mike Graves, created a playful scene that Summit County residents either loved or hated — depending on their style.
Now, the cow’s time has come to an end, and the wall has been repainted by Chicago mural artists Mac Komarov and Matt Mederer. Instead of a cow, a fox takes center stage in the mural as an optical illusion within a colorful mountain setting.
Komarov and Mederer were selected by the Silverthorne Art Board and Art Selection Committee, and their work will remain on the wall for two years before a new piece is selected.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.