Silverthorne Performing Arts Center gets a new mural

Artists Mac Komarov and Matt Mederer stand in front of the new mural at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center.

Courtesy photo

SILVERTHORNE — The Silverthorne Performing Arts Center outdoor theater has featured a giant, colorful cow surrounded by flowers for the past two years. The mural, painted by Denver artist Mike Graves, created a playful scene that Summit County residents either loved or hated — depending on their style.

Now, the cow’s time has come to an end, and the wall has been repainted by Chicago mural artists Mac Komarov and Matt Mederer. Instead of a cow, a fox takes center stage in the mural as an optical illusion within a colorful mountain setting.

Komarov and Mederer were selected by the Silverthorne Art Board and Art Selection Committee, and their work will remain on the wall for two years before a new piece is selected.