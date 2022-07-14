Silverthorne Planning Commission adds two new members
Silverthorne Town Council approved two new members to the town’s planning commission.
On Wednesday, council members voted unanimously to appoint Brian Birenbach and Valerie Connelly as regular members and Nancy Higuera-Merino as an alternate.
In recent weeks, council members interviewed candidates for positions on the commission. Members of the Planning Commission are appointed by the council for overlapping terms of three years while alternates serve terms of one year.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.