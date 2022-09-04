Silverthorne plans open house sessions to discuss short-term rentals

The town of Silverthorne is going to host several town hall opportunities for community members to express their opinions on proposed short-term rental regulations.

Currently, the plan would cap the number of short-term rentals at 10% of the number of units in the majority of town neighborhoods (also known as Area 1) and 50% of the number of units within the town core and riverfront areas (Area 2). Short-term rentals are not allowed within deed-restricted neighborhoods (Area 3). Under these rules, this would allow for another 400 short-term rental licenses in Silverthorne. As of Friday, Sept. 2, there are 240 short-term rentals in Silverthorne, or about 9% of the town’s units.

Open houses are scheduled to be at the Silverthorne Pavilion on Monday, Sept. 12, from 7:30-9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Those interested in providing feedback can also complete a short-term rental survey online. Any questions or comments can also be sent to strfeedback@silverthorne.org .