Silverthorne pledges support for local nonprofits with nearly $88,000 in cash and in-kind services in 2023

Silverthorne Town Council has selected 36 nonprofit organizations that it will support through its annual grant process in 2023, according to a news release from the town.

The council pledged $50,500 in cash awards and $37,000 in-kind services to the nonprofits this year, the release states. In-kind services include use of town facilities such as the Silverthorne Pavilion, the Silverthorne Recreation Center and the town’s parks. A portion of the cash awards was funded by the local nicotine tax.

Every year, the town participates in a collaborative grant process for nonprofit organizations, along with other local governments within Summit County, according to the release. Town council members decide which nonprofits will receive awards based on the benefit the organization provides to Silverthorne residents and past performance, the release states.