Silverthorne police arrest man who allegedly shot his ‘friend’ in the finger

Silverthorne police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly shot another person’s finger, according to a news release from the department.

Around 2 a.m., police received a call from St. Anthony Summit Hospital about a patient with a gunshot wound to their finger, the release states.

Initially, the suspect would not answer their door, according to police. The situation led to a large law enforcement presence in the area of Blue River Circle late Monday morning, the release states, until around noon when the man exited the building and police took him into custody without incident.

The release states that the “victim and suspect are friends.” The two were together at the man’s residence when a firearm in his possession was discharged striking the other person’s left middle finger and their cellphone, according to police.

Police charged the man with prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor; reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor; 2nd degree assault, a felony; and illegal discharge of a firearm, a felony, according to the release. The investigation remains ongoing.