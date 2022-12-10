Silverthorne Police Department makes an arrest related to the graffiti painted around town
The Silverthorne Police Department says it has identified the person allegedly responsible for “KURE” graffiti popping up in town over the past few months.
An 18-year-old has been charged with defacing property and tampering with a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in relation to the graffiti with that moniker, the police department said in a news release Thursday, Dec. 8.
Additional charges from other towns where the graffiti appeared are expected to be added to the case, according to Silverthorne police.
The department had offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual behind the graffiti.
Police Chief John Minor said in an email Saturday, Dec. 10 that the department identified the suspect without the help of a tip and therefore did not pay out the reward.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.