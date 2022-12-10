Silverthorne Police Department makes an arrest related to the graffiti painted around town

Graffiti stains the side of a building in Silverthorne with the word "KURE," a moniker that detectives are trying to unveil by offering a $2,500 reward.

Silverthorne Police Department/Courtesy photo

The Silverthorne Police Department says it has identified the person allegedly responsible for “KURE” graffiti popping up in town over the past few months.

An 18-year-old has been charged with defacing property and tampering with a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in relation to the graffiti with that moniker, the police department said in a news release Thursday, Dec. 8.

Additional charges from other towns where the graffiti appeared are expected to be added to the case, according to Silverthorne police.

The department had offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual behind the graffiti.

Police Chief John Minor said in an email Saturday, Dec. 10 that the department identified the suspect without the help of a tip and therefore did not pay out the reward.