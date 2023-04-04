Silverthorne promotes detective during town council meeting

Detective Rich Watson was promoted to Detective Sergeant during a Silverthorne Town Council meeting on March 22, 2023.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

The Silverthorne Police Department has promoted a detective, according to a news release from the town.

Detective Rich Watson was promoted to detective sergeant at the Silverthorne Town Council meeting on March 22. Watson began his career in 1982 as a U.S. Air Force police officer and served for 18 years before becoming a special agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, according to the release.

After 15 years in that position, Watson served in civilian law enforcement in Adams County, Boulder County and the town of Breckenridge. He joined the Silverthorne Police Department in 2012 and has served as a detective for the past four years, according to the news release.

In his new role Watson will supervise the evidence technician and a new detective, as well as manage the department’s evidence, the release states.