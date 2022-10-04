Silverthorne Pumpkin Fest preps people for Halloween as First Friday gets them excited for winter

Pumpkin Fest returns to Silverthorne Sunday, Oct. 9. Along with the free pumpkins, there are family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, pony rides, train rides, bounce houses, face painters, crafts, a fall-themed photo booth, and more.

Shane Morris/Town of Silverthorne

Silverthorne’s October First Friday is geared toward getting people hyped for the winter season. In partnership with Breck Film’s winter film series, the free event is a retro ski night with a screening of Greg Stump’s classic “The Blizzard of AAHHH’s.”

The event will also include live music from the Beau Thomas Band, free ski and snowboard waxing, crafts from the Frosted Flamingo and a winter-themed silent auction. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best ’80s ski gear for a costume contest and the chance to win prizes such as a season pass to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and a punch pass to the Silverthorne Recreation Center.

First Friday will happen from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. Proceeds benefit Silverthorne Elementary School’s Outdoor Education Program.

However, being the beginning of October, the town has also brought back its annual Pumpkin Fest . From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, people can relax at a pumpkin patch with more than 2,500 free pumpkins at Rainbow Park, 590 Rainbow Drive.

Along with the pumpkins, there are family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, pony rides, train rides, bounce houses, face painters, crafts, a fall-themed photo booth and more, including a performance from the Salida Circus. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from The Colorado Marketplace and Bakery, Salvador’s Pizza, Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea and The Good Stuff Ice Cream.

Visit Silverthorne.org for more information.