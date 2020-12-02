Silverthorne ready to celebrate the holidays with December First Friday

Silverthorne is planning to host a pandemic-friendly celebration of the holiday season during its December First Friday event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Community members are invited to come to the Silverthorne Pavilion to enjoy the holiday lights and wave to Santa, who will be in a human-sized snow globe to allow for physical distancing.

Take-home craft kits, to-go hot chocolate kits and additional treats will be available to be picked up just outside the pavilion, and a special mailbox for letters to Santa will be set up from Friday until Monday, Dec. 14. Any letters received during that time will get a reply from Santa. Templates for the letters will be available outside the pavilion and can also be downloaded from the town’s website.

After visiting the pavilion, community members can drive around town to see holiday light displays, accompanied by holiday music offered by LIFT 106.3 FM from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Several local businesses also will have special light displays and will be offering free holiday items at their locations.

The north branch of the Summit County Library will be hosting a remote holiday storytime starting at 5:45 p.m., which will be available afterward on the library’s YouTube channel.

A complete list of holiday light display locations as well as participating businesses can be found on the calendar at Silverthorne.org.