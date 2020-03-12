Silverthorne Rec Center employee being tested for COVID-19

A COVID-19 testing kit at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco on March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — A Silverthorne Recreation Center employee is being tested for COVID-19, and the center will be closed until further notice, according to a release from the town.

The employee being tested last worked at the recreation center in the aquatics area on the evening of March 4 and visited the center as a guest March 9. The closure went into effect at 9 p.m. Thursday and will last until an update is received on the employee’s test results.

During the closure, the recreation center will undergo a cleaning and disinfection procedure recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the release.

The town is scheduled to provide an update on the situation at noon Friday.

Silverthorne Recreation Center passholders will have their passes extended for the amount of days the center is closed, and the center will prorate funds with no administrative fee for any programs canceled.

More on COVID-19

The center has taken additional preventative measures to stop the spread of germs since March 3, according to the release, including adding sanitation stations throughout the facility, updating the center’s disinfecting procedure, the installation of new informational signage and more.

The Breckenridge Recreation Center also announced Thursday that it would cancel all fitness classes and programs Friday.