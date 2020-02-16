Silverthorne recaps success of First Fridays, plans for upcoming year

Silverthorne’s First Friday Committee is considering changing some events this year in hopes to receive better attendance. One such event is the rail jam, which may be moved earlier in the year instead of happening in April.

Courtesy town of Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — At the Silverthorne town council work session on Wednesday, Feb. 12, council members met with the Silverthorne Art Board, Art Selection Committee and First Friday Committee to discuss town art and events. When discussing the last year of First Friday events, council members felt the events were very successful in creating an event that mainly caters to locals, but also welcomes tourists.

“I think it’s been very successful,” Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist said. “There have been different demographics at each event. It’s not just the same people coming in every time.”

Council members joked that the events attracted both “old Summit County drinkers” and “young snowboarders.” Council member Michael Spry asked the First Friday Committee if they plan to keep the event consistent with 2019 or plan to make changes. Committee members explained that they will keep events that were successful, such as the Burning Snowman, but may tweak three to four less successful First Friday events. One such event may be the rail jam, as committee members noted it may be best to have it earlier in the year rather than in April, as it was in 2019.

“One thing I would like the First Friday group to consider, although I’m an old Summit County drinker also, we do need to keep in mind that we do not want these events to become so alcohol centric,” Spry said. “I would just ask that that be an element of education, responsibility and also what resources are available when it comes to (transportation).”

Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor commented that he hasn’t seen an increase in DUIs surrounding the event, but that it would be good to reinforce responsible transportation options at these events.

Council member Kevin McDonald noted that the art festival was fairly low in attendance. Events coordinator Sydney Schwab explained that last year the festival was competing with other festivals around town, but this year, the art festival will coincide with both the Fourth of July and First Friday, which will hopefully make for a better attended event.