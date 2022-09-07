Silverthorne Recreation Center plans routine closures for certain areas of the facility in September

The Silverthorne Recreation Center is pictured on July 31, 2022.

Eliza Noe/Summit Daily News

The Silverthorne Recreation Center aquatics area will be closed until Sept. 24 for annual maintenance.

Silverthorne Recreation Center pass holders may use their pass at the Breckenridge Recreation Center Sept. 6-23 in order to access aquatics facilities.

The Silverthorne gymnasium and aerobics room will be closed for floor maintenance Sept. 23-26. No fitness classes, drop-in sports programming, or general gymnasium use will be available during this time.

On Sept. 24, both the Silverthorne and Breckenridge Recreation Center aquatics areas will be closed.