Silverthorne Recreation Center prepares for multi-month renovation project beginning Monday, April 17

The Silverthorne Recreation Center is pictured on July 31, 2022. The recreation center will close on Monday, April 17 in order to start its planned renovation project.

Eliza Noe/Summit Daily News archive

The Silverthorne Recreation Center will be closed Monday, April 17 through May 7 as the recreation center begins a several-month renovation project.

Silverthorne Recreation Center passes will be accepted at the Breckenridge Recreation Center while the Silverthorne Recreation Center is closed. Annual, six-month and three-month memberships will be extended for the closure period. The Silverthorne Recreation Center will reopen on Monday, May 8.

The Silverthorne Recreation Center renovation project involves two phases with Phase 1 lasting April through August and Phase 2 scheduled for September through December.

Phase 1 includes the buildout of the communal locker room, redesign of the front desk, relocation of the main entry staircase, a relocated temporary front desk in the lobby and alternate pathways to navigate the facility.

Phase 2 consists of upgrading the men’s and women’s locker rooms and replacing the gymnasium wood floor. Locker room upgrades include lockers, tile, plumbing fixtures, lighting and mechanical and plumbing. The gymnasium will be fully closed August through October.

During Phase 2, all patrons will be directed to use the communal locker room. It is recommended to come dressed and prepared for your activities as lockers and changing areas will be limited.

A second multi-week closure will occur at the end of August to early September to kick off the start of Phase 2. The Silverthorne Recreation Center will communicate Phase 2 closure dates as soon as they are available.