Silverthorne Recycling Center closed for paving June 16 to 22
SILVERTHORNE — The Silverthorne Recycling Center will be closed from Tuesday, June 16 to midday on Monday, June 22, according to a news release from the town. Drop-off recycling will not be available due to asphalt paving. In the meantime, residents are asked to use other recycling centers in the county — the Breckenridge Recycling Center, the Frisco Recycling Center, or the Summit County Resource Allocation Park — or to keep their items until the Silverthorne Recycling Center reopens midday on Monday, June 22.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User