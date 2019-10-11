Silverthorne resident to receive alumni award from Michigan college

Cory Andersen

Courtesy photo

FRISCO — Cory Andersen, of Silverthorne, will receive the Paul Ripley Young Alumni Award from Lake Superior State University at an event Friday, Oct. 11, in Michigan.

The award is named for the school’s first alumni director and recognizes a graduate who has had personal and professional success early in their career.

Andersen graduated from LSSU with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing in 2004. She is an account leader and director of business development for Snavely Associates, a national communications firm that supports higher education, health care and cultural nonprofit organizations.

Andersen also is involved in the Association of Fundraising Professionals Colorado chapter and has volunteered at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Frisco Elementary School and with the National Philanthropy Day committee in Colorado.