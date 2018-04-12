Silverthorne seats new mayor, council member

Silverthorne swore in a new mayor and councilwoman Wednesday, while welcoming back two incumbents to new terms.

The April 2018 election was canceled due to a lack of competition. As a result, Ann-Marie Sanquist was declared the winner of the mayor's race, while incumbents Kevin McDonald and Derrick Fowler each won another term and Kelly Baldwin took the third vacant seat.

Sandquist comes into the mayor's role after Bruce Butler decided not to seek re-election so he could spend more time with his family.

She has lived in Silverthorne for a decade, serving on the town's planning commission, arts board and council during that time. Sandquist brings her expertise as a financial advisor to council with plans to maintain a balanced budget by continuing with a strong asset-management plan for street and building maintenance.

She also supports the expansion of the town's water portfolio and remains focused on structuring Silverthorne's downtown development, as well as establishing a public-private partnership to promote public art in Silverthorne.

Like many of her constituents, Sandquist hopes to see the completion and linking of the town's Blue River Trail to the Summit County trail system, as well as an expansion of the Silverthorne Recreation Center.

She enjoys spending as much time as possible outside, including skiing, hiking, biking, kayaking and golf.

Meanwhile, Baldwin is a long-time resident of Silverthorne and owner of Elevation Bookkeeping and Consulting. She served on the town's planning commission for a year. In her spare time, Baldwin also likes spending time outdoors.

In addition to serving on council for four years, Fowler has been the vice-chairman of the Silverthorne Planning Commission and a commissioner on the Lower Blue Planning Commission.

He has a background in construction, real estate and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He feels the town must remain committed to developing the downtown core. He is also advocating for a dog park, something that both residents and visitors have indicated they would like, according to the town.

Fowler has lived in Colorado for 40 years and the Silverthorne area for 21. He is on the local trails with his dog almost daily.

After graduating from Colorado State University in 1983 with a degree in business administration and a concentration in finance, McDonald joined FirstBank Holding Company of Colorado as an officer in their Vail office.

He subsequently became president of FirstBank of Silverthorne in 1993 and served as chair of FirstBank's companywide Credit Policy Committee, which defined and monitored underwriting and lending practices for the $7 billion company.

McDonald resigned from FirstBank in 2005 to open New Path Capital Advisors, an investment advisory office in Silverthorne with Ron Bristol in 2006. They sold the firm in 2017, and McDonald currently provides business consulting on an independent basis.

McDonald was appointed to replace Councilwoman Peggy Long, who moved outside town limits, in March 2017 after previously serving on council from 2006-10.

He enjoys skiing, hiking, golf and cycling.