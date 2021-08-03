Silverthorne seeks applicants for new art grant program

The town of Silverthorne is looking to continue its support for public art with an inaugural grant program available for businesses and artists. According to a news release, the goal is to supplement funding for projects that provide opportunities for the community to share common and diverse histories, traditions and customs as well as enjoy permanent, temporary and spontaneous expressions of art and culture.

Eligible projects include physical art installations, design enhancements for public spaces like architecture, lighting and site furnishings, and participatory art that involves the community.

A total of $6,000 is available in grant funds. Grants will be awarded in amounts of up to $3,000, however, applications for more than $3,000 may be considered. Applicants must provide matching funds for 10% of total project cost.

Applications are open online now through Aug. 17. Grant awards will be announced no later than Aug. 24.

Additionally, the town is currently seeking an artist to create and administer a Dia de los Muertos art project that will be unveiled at the November First Friday event. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Aug. 24.

Visit Silverthorne.org for more information on the grants and the call for artists.