Silverthorne seeks community feedback for park, open space and trail improvements

The town of Silverthorne is asking for community feedback on whether to expand the Silverthorne Skate Park as well as other potential town park, open space and trails improvements.

Photo from the town of Silverthorne’s Facebook page

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne’s Parks, Open Space and Trails Master Plan is due for an update, and the town has a few ideas up its sleeve.

The master plan is meant to serve as a roadmap for the town’s future of recreational amenities. The plan assesses existing parks, open space and trails and creates goals for the future. New amenities require grant money as well as a process of approval and community interest. The town’s current plan was last updated in 2014.

Danelle Cook, a community development planner for the town, said the town updates the plan every five to 10 years and is currently in the community outreach phase. Silverthorne is soliciting feedback from community members via a survey, which can be taken at Bit.ly/3gkkZJ2. The survey asks about how people use town parks and recreational amenities as well as their ideas for improvement.

Community members also can fill out an online or paper comment card for specific parks: Maryland Creek Dog Park, North Pond Park, Rainbow Park, Trent Park and the Silverthorne Nordic Center. Comment cards can be found at Silverthorne.org/postplan or filled out at one of the five street stalls at Trent Park, Rainbow Park, North Pond Park and Maryland Creek Park.

The town will host open house events, one regarding Trent Park from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, on Haymaker Street in the Smith Ranch Neighborhood, and one general open house regarding all of Silverthorne’s parks from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

One major change the town is considering is expanding Trent Park. The park would be expanded across Willowbrook Road on the south side and is proposed to feature a multiuse field, a basketball court, a rock climbing wall, a bike pump track and activities including ping pong, bocce ball and cornhole.

The town is working on building a road connection from the Smith Ranch Neighborhood to Trent Park so that the neighborhood can have easier access to the park. The town also is asking people if they support converting the tennis courts to pickleball courts, which was met with both support and opposition at the first open house Saturday, Aug. 22.

“Everyone seems to be in support of expanding the park,” Cook said. “We did get some people who were really excited about bike pump track and bocce ball. In general, we heard from other residents who said that they would really like to see the town provide recreational amenities specifically focused on younger kids, like a splash park.”

Other improvements the town is asking for community feedback on include expanding the Silverthorne Skate Park, moving the Nordic Center from the Raven Golf Club to Maryland Creek Park and making improvements at North Pond Park such as improving the footpath, building a fishing dock, expanding the beach area and offering stand-up paddleboard, kayak and ice skate rentals.

The online survey also asks about several other activity improvements regarding things like sidewalk segments, bike lanes and trails as well as a potential kayak park on the Blue River. Feedback about the dog park is also being solicited as there have been some concerns with the fence height or people leaving the gate open.