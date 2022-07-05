Silverthorne Sip & Savor fundraiser returns after cancelation

The Sip & Savor fundraiser for Rotary Club of Summit County is set for Sunday, July 10. The ticket price will include a commemorative 12-ounce wine glass, unlimited wine, cocktails and food plus live music.

Rotary Club of Summit County/Courtesy image

Originally planned for last September, the Rotary Club of Summit County’s inaugural Silverthorne Sip & Savor fundraiser is set to occur Sunday, July 10. Attendees can sample unlimited wine and craft cocktails in addition to food from local restaurants. Paired with the food is live music from Raez.

The event will also have a silent auction with a wide range of prizes as well as beer for sale. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Rotary Club of Summit County.

Find a new wine you liked and want more of? Guests can will be able to order wine and spirits to pick up at Locals Liquor, and the store will donate a portion of the sale to the nonprofit.

The event is from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at The Pad, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne. Tickets are $75. Visit SummitRotary.com to purchase.