Silverthorne SnowBALL to bring snow artist to town

SILVERTHORNE — The Silverthorne SnowBALL, Silverthorne’s January First Friday event, will focus on both traditional and unique winter activities. The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, from 4:30–7:30 p.m. at Maryland Creek Park in Silverthorne.

There will be an avalanche dog meet and greet, avalanche beacon training and competitions from the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment team, winter-themed crafts from the Frosted Flamingo, snow painting, snowman building and sledding. The town asks that participants bring their own sleds. There will also be snow science activities for kids from the Keystone Science School, which will feature activities around snowflakes, snow grains and avalanches.

A DJ will spin tunes and there will be hot chocolate and adult beverages available for purchase. The main event features snow artist Simon Beck, who will begin his two-week art engagement project at the event. Beck will be creating artwork throughout town from Jan. 3–16 and will begin on Friday with a snow mural at Maryland Creek Park.