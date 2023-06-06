Silverthorne Storm gymnastics team qualifies more athletes to state while competing in Broomfield

The Silverthorne Storm 2023 optionals team pose for a photo during a practice at the Silverthorne Recreation Center. The team recently competed at the Broomfield Flyers meet on Saturday, June 3 where many athletes either qualified for state or finished on the podium.

Amy Kemp/Courtesy photo

After 22 athletes qualified for state at the team’s first gymnastic meet of the season, the Silverthorne Storm traveled to the Broomfield Flyers meet on Saturday, June 3, on a mission to get in a few more state qualifiers.

The team only needed seven more athletes to qualify for the state meet in at least one event, and the team was able to accomplish that at the Paul Derda Recreation Center in Broomfield.

“The Silverthorne Storm had seven girls that had not yet qualified for state. Now all have qualified in at least one event,” said Claudine Norden, the mother of a Silverthorne Storm gymnast. “We also had seven more girls qualify for state in the all-around competition.”

Out of the 28 Silverthorne Storm athletes who competed at the competitive, five-team meet, several were able to not only qualify for state, but also break onto the awards podium.

Leading the way in the optional Level 3 division — in which athletes can create their own routines with the help of their coaches — Torie Durloo and Ayla Hampton were able to notch second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the all-around competition.

Durloo and Hampton both solidified their finishes by dominating in every discipline of the all-around competition. Durloo scored an 8.10 for first place on the vault, 7.25 for second on the bars, 6.50 for second on the beam and an 8.60 for first on floor. Hampton won first on the bars with a score of 7.65 and closely followed Durloo on the vault, also with a score of 8.10. Durloo totaled 30.5 points, which was just enough to beat out Hampton’s 29 points.

The Silverthorne Storm also had high finishes from athletes competing in the optional Level 1 and Level 2 competitions. In Level 1, Hannah Eisemann placed third in the all-around competition with a score of 28.75. Her top discipline was the floor, where she placed second (7.75).

Claire Kunz placed second on the bars while Sarah Bresnahan placed third in the vault, bars and beam. Due to her performance, Bresnahan has been approved to compete in optional Level 2 competitions.

The team’s optional Level 2 athletes did not finish within the top three in the all-around competition, but they were still able to make the podium in several disciplines. Hailey Eismann placed second on the vault, Emmi Brunner placed second on the bars and Alena Riberdy placed third on the floor.

Silverthorne Storm head coach Ben Way instructs his fellow athletes while competing at the Broomfield Flyers gymnastics meet on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Amy Kemp/Courtesy photo

In the compulsory divisions, Skylar Anderson and Mia Norden dominated the Compulsory 4 older age competition. Anderson placed second on the vault and floor while Norden placed first on the floor and third on the beam.

The finishes from Silverthorne Storm teammates ultimately gave Anderson and Norden fifth- and sixth-place finishes, respectively, in the all-around competition.

Rounding out the performances, Danika Barth, Brooklyn Beckerman and Ansley Falconer swept the top three in the all-around of the Compulsory 3 division.

With top-three finishes in every discipline, Barth placed first in the all-around competition with a high score of 33.55 points. Beckerman placed third on vault, second on beam and first on floor for second-place in the all-around with 29.4 points. Falconer placed second on the floor for a third-place finish all-around (29).

The Silverthorne Storm will now prepare for its home competition on Saturday, June 24, at the Silverthorne Recreation Center. The competition is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and seating is expected to be limited due to the renovation projects currently taking place at the center.

