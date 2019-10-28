Silverthorne Stroll to support local businesses and nonprofit organizations

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne’s monthly First Fridays event Nov. 1 will feature the first Silverthorne Stroll. The event encourages attendees to check out participating local businesses throughout the day. The businesses will feature special discounts and deals, and will donate a percentage of sales from the event to a Summit County nonprofit organization chosen by each business.

Visit the calendar page at silverthorne.org for a list of participating businesses and deals.