Silverthorne to celebrate Independence Day with live music, art festival

The Chimney Choir band performs on the stage outside the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center in summer 2017. This year’s Art on the Blue River festival is July 5 and 6.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

SILVERTHORNE — Kicking off the Fourth of July festivities will be an annual performance of patriotic songs from the National Repertory Orchestra from 10 a.m. to noon in Rainbow Park. The event, also includes an instrument petting zoo, an interactive art project, face painting, bounce houses, food and drink and more starting at 9:30 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs.

Beginning Friday, July 5, the Art on the Blue River festival will open at 10 a.m. on the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center lawn with more than 30 Colorado artists as well as live music and wine tastings. Scott Rednor and Rob Eaton Jr. will open for Euforquestra, with music from 4 to 7 p.m. on the outdoor stage.

The art festival continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6.

For more information, visit Silverthorne.org.