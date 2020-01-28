Silverthorne to celebrate local Latino community with Noche de Candela

SILVERTHORNE — On Friday, Feb. 7, the town of Silverthorne will host its monthly First Fridays event in honor of the Latino community influence on the town. The event will be held at the Silverthorne Pavillion and there will be salsa dancing, food, and lantern building and releasing as part of Noche de Candela, which, according to a statement by the town, represents the search for light between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.

From 5–6 p.m. there will be salsa dance instruction and from 5–6:45 there will be lantern building. From 6–8:30, salsa band Remezcla will provide live music, and at 7, attendees can release their lanterns down the Blue River. An interactive short film telling the stories of four Silverthorne community members will also debut at the event.