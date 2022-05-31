Silverthorne to celebrate local Olympic and Paralympic athletes

A Summit County family snaps a photo with Red Gerard during the Town of Silverthorne's Olympic and Paralympic celebration in 2018. Town of Silverthorne will host a 2022 celebration on Tuesday, June 7, at the Bluebird Market from 5-7 p.m.

Town of Silverthorne/Courtesy photo

The Town of Silverthorne has scheduled a celebration event for its local Olympic and Paralympic athletes on Tuesday, June 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Bluebird Market.

The 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic athletes participating in the event are Red Gerard, Garrett Geros and Zach Miller.

The trio all competed at the recent 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games with Geros winning a silver medal for the Town of Silverthorne in the men’s Lower Limb 2 classification of the snowboard cross competition.

The event will be free to the public and will feature Olympic- and Paralympic-themed crafts from the Frosted Flamingo and live music from the Beau Thomas Band.

The event will allow community members to have the opportunity to meet the athletes and participate in an autograph signing from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available from Bluebird Market vendors.