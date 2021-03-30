Silverthorne to give away free beer for a year

People can win free beer from Angry James Brewing Co. and The Bakers’ Brewery at April’s First Friday event in Silverthorne. Stamps can be collected from participating businesses throughout the month for a chance to win.

Photo by Libby Stanford / Summit Daily archives

Buy Photo

This April, the town of Silverthorne is giving people the chance to win free beer for a year at its First Friday event.

From 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 2, people can enjoy live music at multiple locations while collecting five stamps on a bingo card to be entered into a drawing. Three entrants will win one pint a week from Angry James Brewing Co. or The Bakers’ Brewery.

Those who don’t drink beer can win wine, coffee or tea from their choice of Silverthorne establishment. The business bingo card will be available for pickup starting Friday at Angry James Brewing Co., The Bakers’ Brewery, Murphy’s Tavern and Timberline Craft Kitchen and Cocktails.

Additionally, people can listen to live music from Mud Season Trio, The People’s Key, Old Herman and Johnny Johnston throughout Friday’s event at the four restaurants.

Bingo cards also will be available at various locations throughout April and can be turned in at May’s First Friday event on May 7, when the winners will be chosen. Visit Silverthorne.org for more information and a full list of participating businesses.