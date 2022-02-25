Silverthorne to host 5th annual rail jam at March First Friday

The town of Silverthorne will host its fifth annual rail jam event March 4 as part of the town’s First Friday event series.

The rail jam will take place on the lawn outside of the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and is scheduled to feature more than 100 athletes competing for cash prizes.

Categories include men’s and women’s snowboard, and men’s and women’s ski. Competitors will compete against one another for a $2,500 cash purse in addition to other prizes.

Interested competitors can register on the town’s website for $10.

The event will also feature live music from the Frisco Funk Collective, food from Enza’s Delicatessen & Market and free samples from Breckenridge Distillery. A cash bar will also be open.

If you are not ready to go home after the rail jam, the Bakers’ Brewery will host an after-party with food and drink specials. There will also be live music at the after-party from Primal J & The Neanderthals.

A detailed schedule for the event, as well as more information, can be found at Siverthorne.org.