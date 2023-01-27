Silverthorne to host a Valentine’s Day comedy show and Brewer’s Rock for Rescue benefiting Summit County Rescue Group this Saturday

The town of Silverthorne is hosting two events in the next few weeks, both of which will be held at the Silverthorne Pavilion located at 400 Blue River Parkway.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The town of Silverthorne is hosting a couple of ticketed events soon, including a Valentine’s Day comedy show and a fundraiser benefitting the Summit County Rescue Group.

Brewer’s Rock for Rescue

The first of two events is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. Called the Brewer’s Rock for Rescue, the event is a fundraiser benefitting Summit County Rescue Group and returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic.

According to a news release from the town, tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased online at Silverthorne.org or at the door during the event.

The ticket purchase includes live music from Leadville Cherokee and Float Like a Buffalo, as well as samples of beer, wine and liquor from 20 vendors. Each ticketholder will also receive a commemorative glass to take home.

At the event, attendees will be able to sample an “All Silverthorne” collaboration brew from Angry James Brewery, The Bakers’ Brewery and Syndicate Brewing Co., said the news release. The beer will be debuted at the event, and community members can find it at all three breweries where a portion of the proceeds will go to the rescue goup.

Locals Liquors, at 354 Blue River Parkways in Silverthorne, is also benefitting the nonprofit. The news release says that customers who purchase Woods Distillery, Eddyline Brewery or St. Francis Wine products between Jan. 28 and Feb. 11 will help raise $4 for the rescue group with each purchase.

Locals Liquors and other companies are donating $1 to the rescue group, and the town of Silverthorne is matching those donations for a total of $4 raised.

Valentine’s Day Comedy Show

In a couple of weeks, the town is again hosting another event. The Valentine’s Day Comedy Show is on Tuesday, Feb. 14 where doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Silverthorne Pavilion, and tickets begin at $25 per person. They can be purchased at Silverthorne.org .

The guests featured will include comedians Jackie Kashian and Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald. According to the town’s news release, Kashian has been doing stand-up comedy for 35 years and has appeared on the “Late Late Show with James Corden.” She has over 75 million listens on Spotify and Pandora, and she has two podcasts: “The Dork Forest” and “The Jackie and Laurie Show.”

Fitzgerald, on the other hand, has “been a staple of the Denver comedy scene since 1986,” said the release. He’s worked with performers such as Joan Rivers, Bob Hope, Kevin Nealon, Brian Regan and Norm McDonald. The release said one of his best-known roles was from his 11 seasons on “Emergency Vets.” Other television appearances of his include “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “The Maury Povich Show” and “The Today Show with Matt Lauer.”