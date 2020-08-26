Silverthorne to host another Stroll Along the Blue event for First Friday

After a successful Stroll Along the Blue for Silverthorne’s August First Friday event, the town has decided to re-create the event for September’s First Friday. From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 4, attendees can walk along the Blue River Trail between the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the underpass by Chipotle in the Outlets at Silverthorne, passing by pop-up artists and musicians.

Musicians, who will be scattered along the trail, will include the John Truscelli trio, the Mud Season Duet, a harp and oboe duo from Janet Harriman and Shane Werts, guitar soloist Mike Woodward, Rocky Mountain Brass and cellist Russick Smith. Painters and ceramic artists also will perform along the trail.

Shannon Galpin and Devon Galpin Clarke, local artists and activists, will complete an Endangered Activism mural in the underpass by Chipotle. The two artists founded the Endangered Activism project to raise awareness on wildlife extinction and climate change.

Free tacos will be provided by La Perla while supplies last. Attendees must wear masks and maintain 6 feet of distance by moving along the trail. Town staff will be stationed along the trail to ensure that these health rules are followed.