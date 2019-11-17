Silverthorne to host Celebrations Around the World event

The Celebrations Around the World event in Silverthorne.

Courtesy town of Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne is hosting its 18th annual Celebrations Around the World event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Silverthorne Pavilion. Summit County groups from China, Colombia, France, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, Saipan and Uzbekistan will be in attendance to share cultural information.

There will be dances and live music from the Uzbekistan, Peru, Spain and Colombia groups as well as the local Mexican Folkorico Bugambilas group. There also will be a performance by the Summit High School mariachi band.