Silverthorne to host First Friday film screening with ‘Isle of Snow’ and ‘Contrast’

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne’s First Friday event is kicking off ski season with a film premiere of Absinthe Film’s “Isle of Snow” and Bode Merrill’s “Contrast.”

The event will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the film starting at 6 p.m. The premiere will take place at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. The event will include live music and is free to attend.

“Isle of Snow” explores snowboarding culture through the lens of well-known Austrian, U.S., Canadian and Swiss riders. “Contrast” focuses on the visual elements of daytime and nighttime riding.