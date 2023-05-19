Silverthorne to host free party in celebration of Art Spot Silverthorne Makerspace’s grand opening this weekend

Though the Art Spot Silverthorne Makerspace opened in phases with classes beginning in March, a celebration on Saturday, May 20, from 3-5 p.m. will act as a grand opening.

Tours will be available for folks to meet the artists, tenants and class instructors while events will allow participants to enjoy music from the local band Raez, art demos, giveaways and more. A ceremony will take place at 4 p.m., including light refreshments. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

After the celebration, participants can take part in a craft night class from Frosted Flamingo from 6-8 p.m. Projects include painted trucker hats, etched glasses, leather and metal jewelry, painting, string art, wood burning and more. Advanced registration is encouraged, and the classes cost $30 per person.

The building is located at 401 Blue River Parkway.

The new creative hub was designed to foster arts in Silverthorne by offering collaborative spaces where artists of all ages, abilities and backgrounds can thrive while also allowing the community to experience the arts through programs, classes and events.

The Art Spot Silverthorne Makerspace is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on pricing and passes, visit ArtSpotSilverthorne.org .