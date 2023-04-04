Silverthorne to host free ‘rollerama’ roller-skating event April 7

The Silverthorne Recreation Center is pictured on July 31, 2022. The center will host a variety of First Friday events on April 7, 2023, including free roller skating, crafts and themed aerobic and dance classes.

Eliza Noe/Summit Daily News archive

The town of Silverthorne will host a 1980s-themed “Rollerama” event April 7 featuring roller-skating, skate rentals and use of the Silverthorne Recreation Center, all for free. The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

A part of the town’s ongoing First Friday events, the recreation center’s gymnasium will host a neon-decorated roller skating rink where community members can sign up for a 30-minute time slot to roller skate when they arrive.

The event will also offer themed aerobic and dance classes throughout the night in the aerobics studio. Crafts from the mobile art studio Frosted Flamingo will be available as well as face painting. The Colorado Marketplace & Bakery will be serving up a hot dog bar alongside a variety of games in the recreation center’s lobby.

April’s First Friday will also celebrate Silverthorne’s Stuart “Boot” Gordon, who is turning 99. Community members will be able to join Boot in the lobby for birthday treats and to hear about his experiences living in Silverthorne over the past 45 years.

The pool and other recreation center amenities will also be open to the public and available for free use during the event.