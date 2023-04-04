Silverthorne to host free ‘rollerama’ roller-skating event April 7
The town of Silverthorne will host a 1980s-themed “Rollerama” event April 7 featuring roller-skating, skate rentals and use of the Silverthorne Recreation Center, all for free. The event will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
A part of the town’s ongoing First Friday events, the recreation center’s gymnasium will host a neon-decorated roller skating rink where community members can sign up for a 30-minute time slot to roller skate when they arrive.
The event will also offer themed aerobic and dance classes throughout the night in the aerobics studio. Crafts from the mobile art studio Frosted Flamingo will be available as well as face painting. The Colorado Marketplace & Bakery will be serving up a hot dog bar alongside a variety of games in the recreation center’s lobby.
April’s First Friday will also celebrate Silverthorne’s Stuart “Boot” Gordon, who is turning 99. Community members will be able to join Boot in the lobby for birthday treats and to hear about his experiences living in Silverthorne over the past 45 years.
The pool and other recreation center amenities will also be open to the public and available for free use during the event.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.