Silverthorne to host Maryland Creek Park grand opening

Partial view of Silverthorne's new Maryland Creek Park.

Courtesy photo.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Silverthorne will host the grand opening of their new Maryland Creek Park. The park will take the title of the largest park in Silverthorne. Town officials and local organizations will gather at Maryland Creek Park from 4:30–6:30 p.m. for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Community members are encouraged to attend as there will be family-friendly park activities to celebrate the opening.

Maryland Creek Park is located off of Highway 9, north of the Town Center at the entrance to the Summit Sky Ranch neighborhood. The park features over 20 acres, two multiuse fields, a social loop trail, a nine-hole disc golf course, a dog park, a warming shelter with restrooms and a picnic area. The park will also feature a sledding hill in the winter.

Local organizations in attendance will include Friends of the Dillon Ranger District, Summit Historical Society, the League for Animals and People of the Summit, the Summit County Animal Shelter and the White River National Forest Dillon Ranger District. These organizations will be there to provide information about park amenities.

The celebration will include free cupcakes, craft projects in the warming hut, guided hikes along the social loop trail, a disc golf challenge and games in the dog park. Community members who attend and participate in games will have the opportunity to win prizes.