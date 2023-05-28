Silverthorne to host musical acts, other activities for June First Friday event

The town of Silverthorne will host live music, food, drinks and other activities for its First Friday event on June 2.

The event, which will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on the lawn for the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, will feature music from two local bands, Shaky Hand String Band and The O’Connor Brothers Band.

Food will be available for purchase from Mercado La Perla and the Colorado Marketplace and Bakery. Attendees can also bring reusable First Friday cups for $1 off beer or wine.

A number of Summit County nonprofits will also be participating in the event and will offer attendees an opportunity to learn how to get involved.