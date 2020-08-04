Silverthorne to host Stroll along the Blue with storytelling event from Mountain Dreamers

SILVERTHORNE — Silverthorne is hosting a Stroll along the Blue event for First Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 7. The event will be held along the Blue River Trail between the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center and the underpass by Chipotle near the Outlets at Silverthorne.

Six local artists and four local musicians will cultivate pop-up performances and demonstrations at designated sections of the trail. Chalk art activities will be available for children, who each will be given their own chalk to use and take home.

Free tacos will be provided by Fritangas while supplies last, and Red Buffalo Coffee and Tea will serve drinks for purchase on its back patio.

Mountain Dreamers, an immigrant rights group in Summit County, will host a storytelling event at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center stage, where stories of young immigrants will be shared. Community members, including state Rep. Julie McCluskie, will read stories from Dreamer’s perspectives in English and Spanish.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and continue moving along the trail in order to maintain physical distancing. Town staff will be stationed along the trail to ensure compliance.