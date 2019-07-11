Silverthorne to host trail construction day this weekend
SILVERTHORNE — The town of Silverthorne, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Summit County Open Space are hosting a day of new trail construction Saturday in the Wildernest area to connect Summit County and U.S. Forest Service trails to downtown Silverthorne.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants should meet at the soccer fields in Silverthorne off Brian Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets for a project overview, safety discussion and breakfast. Volunteers of all ages are welcome and should come dressed appropriately with closed-toed shoes and long pants. Participants also should bring plenty of water, sunscreen, snacks and lunch.
Volunteers will be required to sign a waiver and register online at FDRD.org/calendar.
