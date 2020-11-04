Silverthorne to host virtual film screening and Dia de los Muertos talk for First Friday

Silverthorne’s November First Friday event is moving back to a virtual format and will celebrate Dia de los Muertos in collaboration with BreckFilm.

The virtual event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, and will start with a dialogue between two Silverthorne residents describing how community members celebrate their Mexican heritage through Dia de los Muertos. The talk will be followed by a screening of Disney’s film “Coco.”

The event will be available in English and Spanish. Event participation is free, and registration is open at Watch.Eventive.org/breckfilm.