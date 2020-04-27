Silverthorne to host virtual First Friday event, contest
The town of Silverthorne will host an online version of its May First Friday event. The event will include live music aired by Krystal 93, featuring one song each from nine local bands and a contest where listeners can call in and win gift cards to Silverthorne businesses.
Participants are encouraged to fill out a coloring sheet and display it in the windows of their homes to show community support. The coloring sheet can be found in the May 1 Summit Daily News or downloaded and printed at Silverthorne.org/home/showdocument?id=9162.
Event participants are also encouraged to order takeout from a participating Silverthorne restaurant. Participating restaurants, which will display their coloring sheets in their business windows, include: Blue Moon Bakery, Mountain Lyon Café, Murphy’s Tavern, Red Buffalo Cafe, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sauce on the Blue, The Bakers’ Brewery and Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails.
Those who fill out the coloring sheet, order takeout from local businesses or otherwise take part in the event can participate in a social media contest by posting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #SilverthornesGotHeart. Silverthorne town staff will select their favorite photos and will award winners with gift certificates to Silverthorne businesses.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User