Silverthorne to host virtual First Friday event, contest

The town of Silverthorne will host an online version of its May First Friday event. The event will include live music aired by Krystal 93, featuring one song each from nine local bands and a contest where listeners can call in and win gift cards to Silverthorne businesses.

Participants are encouraged to fill out a coloring sheet and display it in the windows of their homes to show community support. The coloring sheet can be found in the May 1 Summit Daily News or downloaded and printed at Silverthorne.org/home/showdocument?id=9162.

Event participants are also encouraged to order takeout from a participating Silverthorne restaurant. Participating restaurants, which will display their coloring sheets in their business windows, include: Blue Moon Bakery, Mountain Lyon Café, Murphy’s Tavern, Red Buffalo Cafe, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Sauce on the Blue, The Bakers’ Brewery and Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails.

Those who fill out the coloring sheet, order takeout from local businesses or otherwise take part in the event can participate in a social media contest by posting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #SilverthornesGotHeart. Silverthorne town staff will select their favorite photos and will award winners with gift certificates to Silverthorne businesses.