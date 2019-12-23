Silverthorne to offer free family activities over the holidays

The town of Silverthorne offers free winter activities to locals and visitors including sledding and ice skating.

Courtesy Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — If you have a house full of relatives who are starting to get a little cooped up — or aren’t into skiing — Silverthorne is offering several free, family-friendly activities for the winter season.

Sledding is available at the Rainbow Park Tot Lot, which is next to the Silverthorne Recreation Center, 400 Rainbow Drive. The park is open from dawn to dusk daily. The slope isn’t professionally maintained, but it’s a popular sledding spot and sled paths and jumps are frequently built by park visitors.

Maryland Creek Park also has a sledding hill that is open daily. The park features more than 20 acres of recreational area, and visitors are encouraged to bring their snowshoes to explore the terrain.

Snowshoers or cross-country skiers can take advantage of the two free trails at The Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks’ Nordic Center, 2929 Golden Eagle Road. The trails are available from December through March, pending weather conditions. The two free trails include the North Course, which contains more challenging terrain, and the South Course, which is better for beginners.

The North Pond Park’s Ice Rink is open for the season. The ice rink can be accessed for free for those who bring their own skates. There is also a warming hut at the park that is free to use and open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Skating is available from dawn to dusk, and the ice rink is plowed and maintained by the Silverthorne Public Works Department as time allows.

The North Pond Park also will host several events, including a Twilight Skate from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, which will feature chili and treats. The park also will host hockey tournaments, including the Dawg Nation Hockey Tournament from Jan. 10-12, the Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament from Feb. 14-16 and the Colorado Youth Pond Hockey Tournament from Feb. 21-23. The ice rink is not open to the public during hockey tournaments.