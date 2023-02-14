Silverthorne to receive $200,000 in federal funding for development of safe streets and sidewalks

The town of Silverthorne will receive $200,000 in federal funding to help develop safe streets and sidewalks throughout town, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse.

The funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are part of the Safe Streets For All, which aims to support the U.S. Department of Transportation’s goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on roadways nationwide, the release states.

Silverthorne Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist states in the release that the funds will be used to develop a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to develop the town’s streets and sidewalks “in a way that is as safe as possible for our drivers and pedestrians.”

Traffic-related fatalities in Colorado are at a high, according to the release. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced last month that a study shows the state lost 745 lives to traffic fatalities — the most roadway deaths since 1981 and a 57% increase from 10 years ago, including a record number of pedestrian and motorcyclist deaths.