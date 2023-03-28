Silverthorne Town Council appoints new member to fill vacancy
The resident appointed to serve the remaining year of the term on the Silverthorne Town Council is a business owner and parent
The Silverthorne Town Council has appointed Tanecia Spagnolia to fill a vacant seat on the council, according to a news release from the town.
The council interviewed eight candidates for the council seat left vacant by former council member Mike Spry, the release states, including Al Concordia, Ann Swain, Craig Phillips, Jonnah Glassman, Katrina Doerfler, Zach Kauk and Val Connelly.
Spagnolia brings experience as a resident, a local business owner and a parent, according to the news release, and she is passionate about advocating for families, businesses, and the local workforce. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Summit County and a board member for the Summit Chamber of Commerce.
Spagnolia will serve the remainder of the term for the vacant seat, which is up for reelection in April 2024.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.