Silverthorne Town Council appoints new member to fill vacancy

The Silverthorne Town Council has appointed Tanecia Spagnolia to fill a vacant seat on the council, according to a news release from the town.

The council interviewed eight candidates for the council seat left vacant by former council member Mike Spry, the release states, including Al Concordia, Ann Swain, Craig Phillips, Jonnah Glassman, Katrina Doerfler, Zach Kauk and Val Connelly.

Spagnolia brings experience as a resident, a local business owner and a parent, according to the news release, and she is passionate about advocating for families, businesses, and the local workforce. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Summit County and a board member for the Summit Chamber of Commerce.

Spagnolia will serve the remainder of the term for the vacant seat, which is up for reelection in April 2024.