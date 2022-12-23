 Silverthorne Town Council promotes pair of officers and grants award to a veteran sergeant | SummitDaily.com
Silverthorne Town Council promotes pair of officers and grants award to a veteran sergeant

The town presented the Police Service Award to Senior Sergeant Tim Osborn, the longest-serving officer in the department's history.

Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick promotes Officers Jake Arneson and Abigail Hosier to the rank of sergeant at the Silverthorne Town Council meeting on Oct. 14.
Laura Kennedy/Courtesy photo

The Silverthorne Police Department promoted a pair of officers and granted the Police Service Award to a long-time officer at the town council meeting last Tuesday, Dec. 14, according to a news release from the town.

Officers Abigail Hosier and Jake Arneson were promoted to the rank of sergeant. Both have worked at the department for four years and underwent a rigorous interview process leading to their promotion, the release states.

Town Clerk Angie VanSchoick also bestowed Senior Sergeant Tim Osborn with the Police Service Award at the meeting for his decadeslong service to the Silverthorne Police Department. 

Osborn, who joined the department in July 1998, is the longest serving officer in the history of the department, according to the release. He is set to retire from active duty at the end of the year but will remain at the department as an evidence technician, the release states.

Senior Sergeant Tim Osborn accepts his Police Service Award from Mayor Ann-Marie Sandquist at the Silverthorne Town Council meeting on Dec. 14.
Laura Kennedy/Courtesy photo

