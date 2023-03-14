Silverthorne Town Council recognizes current and former police officers for their life-saving actions
The town recognized four officers for their life-saving actions during two separate incidents in 2022.
Silverthorne Town Council recognized several current and former members of the town’s police department during a ceremony at their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to a news release from the town.
Officer Mark Pitney received the Medal of Meritorious Service — which is given for saving a life — in recognition of providing CPR during a life-saving event involving a newborn on May 26, 2022, the release states. Former Silverthorne officer Mariah Kroschel received the Chief’s Commendation — which is awarded to an employee or citizen who maintains his or her composure when confronted with a highly volatile situation — for her actions during the same life-saving event, according to the release.
Sgt. Abby Hosier and former Silverthorne officer Kristina Costa were presented the Medal of Meritorious Service and the Chief’s Commendation for saving a life during a suicide attempt on Dec. 4, 2022, according to the release.
