Silverthorne Town Council recognizes current and former police officers for their life-saving actions

A Silverthorne police vehicle is parked outside Town Hall on Tuesday, May 11.

Sawyer D’Argonne/Summit Daily News archive

Silverthorne Town Council recognized several current and former members of the town’s police department during a ceremony at their meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to a news release from the town.

Officer Mark Pitney received the Medal of Meritorious Service — which is given for saving a life — in recognition of providing CPR during a life-saving event involving a newborn on May 26, 2022, the release states. Former Silverthorne officer Mariah Kroschel received the Chief’s Commendation — which is awarded to an employee or citizen who maintains his or her composure when confronted with a highly volatile situation — for her actions during the same life-saving event, according to the release.

Sgt. Abby Hosier and former Silverthorne officer Kristina Costa were presented the Medal of Meritorious Service and the Chief’s Commendation for saving a life during a suicide attempt on Dec. 4, 2022, according to the release.